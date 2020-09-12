Bitcoin can hit $16K but only if this resistance level finally breaks By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin can hit $16K but only if this resistance level finally breaks



A week ago, the market was on shaky ground as volatility went through the roof with massive drops in portfolios seen across the board. However, this past week was relatively boring and stable as the price of (BTC) is now in a narrow range.

This narrow range is confusing the majority of traders as it is not hinting at any direction for further momentum. Will Bitcoin break back above $11,000 or will the markets close the CME gap at $9,650? Let’s take a closer look at the charts.

