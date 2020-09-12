Betty Who Gets Married After Three Years of Engagement

Instagram

The ‘Somebody Loves You’ singer has officially become a married woman as she exchanged wedding vows with fiance of three years, Zak Cassar, during the coronavirus lockdown.

–

Singer Betty Who has tied the knot with partner Zak Cassar.

The 28-year-old Australian hitmaker revealed the couple had secretly wed during a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the “Unpregnant” premiere earlier this week (begs06Sep20).

“Honestly, we have been waiting to have a big wedding because we want to do it right and do it fancy,” she shared. “I just have to be so much more rich to throw a fierce fabulous wedding that I can actually afford.”

Betty added that the nuptials took place during lockdown, telling the outlet, “We just felt like it was the right thing to just lock it down. So if we want to travel, we’re together, we have each other’s rights and everything.”

“We just want to feel safe and know that we can take care of each other,” the “Somebody Loves You” star explained.

Betty and Zak got engaged in 2017.