Bad crypto news of the week By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s obituary and a Starbucks blockchain: Bad crypto news of the week



It’s been a tough week for . The price has fallen more than 8 percent and dipped below $10,000 on three consecutive days. Analyst Willy Woo, though, thinks it’s all looking good. He believes that on-chain indicators, such as the NVT ratio, suggest a bullish outlook, while Su Zhu of Three Arrows Capital believes that a surge to $100,000 is more likely than a fall to $5,000.

The son of gold investor and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff is convinced. The 18-year-old college freshman just bought some more Bitcoin, against his father’s advice. Asked whether they want to follow the student who’s never had a job or the 30-year investment professional, Twitter picked the Bitcoin fan.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph