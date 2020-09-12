A’s Matt Chapman to undergo hip surgery, miss rest of season

The Oakland Athletics will have to play the remainder of the 2020 season without one of their best players.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle , the A’s placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the injured list on Saturday. He’ll undergo surgery on his right hip due to tendinitis.

This news is a huge disappointment for the American League West-leading Athletics. This season, Chapman is slashing .232/.276/.535 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI.

With Chapman on the shelf, Chad Pinder and Vimael Machín likely will cover his duties at third base for the remainder of the regular and postseason.