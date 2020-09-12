‘Apple One’ subscription bundle references found in iOS code ahead of September event

Earlier this week, our sister site 9to5Google found references to Apple One – Apple’s upcoming subscription bundle – in the Apple Music app for Android. Bloomberg previously reported that Apple One encompasses several tiers offering combinations of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud storage for a single discounted price.

has found references to Apple One in iOS code. These strings appear in the localization files used for the iPhone's Manage Subscriptions screen. The text has been added recently, which may further suggest that Apple One is going to be announced at Apple's special event on Tuesday.

The strings include mentions like “Cancel Apple One”, “Keep Apple One” and “You can unsubscribe from Apple One and keep only what you want”. The string references are in the same file as code strings that talk about selecting which individual Apple services to keep, rather than continuing with the bundle.

This alludes to the fact that customers will be able to choose if they want to continue to subscribe to Apple’s services individually, or sign up to one of the Apple One bundle options.

Apple has registered a handful of domains with Apple One in the URL.

Apple is hosting its September media event on this coming Tuesday. It is expected to announce a new Apple Watch lineup, featuring Apple Watch Series 6 and a companion cheaper model, as well as a revamped iPad Air featuring a thin bezel design.

Given the recent flurry of leaks, it now seems likely that Apple will also use this event to announce its Apple One bundle. Bloomberg previously reported that Apple One would include a new Apple fitness class service to compete with the likes of Peloton, something that could tie in to the health and fitness elements of the Apple Watch Series 6.

The event kicks off at 10 AM Pacific Time.

