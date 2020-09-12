Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal passes away at the age of 35

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal passed away today after suffering from a kidney ailment for the past few months. He breathed his last while going under treatment and the cause of death was reported to be kidney failure.

Confirming the news, Shankar Mahadevan sent out prayers and condolences for the family. He posted on social media, “Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother … miss you.”

We send out our heartfelt condolences to the family and pray for Aditya to rest in peace.