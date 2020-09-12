Alvin Kamara, Saints agree to 5-year, $75M extension

Alvin Kamara created quite a stir among football fans in late August after missing several practices due to a reported contract dispute.

Any issues the Saints star may have had with the organization — which even prompted trade rumors — should be long gone after Saturday, however. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Kamara and New Orleans have agreed to a new deal, which was corroborated by the organization. Per Rapoport, the deal is for $75 million over five years.

Sources: The #Saints & star RB Alvin Kamara have reached an agreement on a huge 5-year contract extension worth $75M in new money. He gets $77.133M overall and a $15M signing bonus. Kamara cashes in. Agent Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports did the deal. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2020

ESPN reported that Kamara is guaranteed $34.333 million as part of the new deal. The third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft entered the 2020 season due $2.133 million: tied for 30th among running backs, per Spotrac. With his new deal, he will now average $15 million per year, matching Ezekiel Elliott’s 2019 contract with the Cowboys and trailing only Christian McCaffrey’s $16 million annual salary with the Panthers.

Kamara, the 2017 NFL Rookie of the Year, has become one of the league’s top dual-threat running backs. He has averaged 802 rushing yards and touchdowns over his first three seasons, adding 81 receptions each year for an average of 689 receiving yards and 3.3 touchdowns. His 243 receptions through three seasons is second only to McCaffrey (303) in NFL history.