AFL news, Stephen Coniglio axing, Damien Barrett slams GWS selection

Veteran AFL journalist Damien Barrett believes Leon Cameron’s move to drop under-performing skipper Stephen Coniglio has spectacularly backfired following GWS’ loss to the Demons on Saturday.

The Giants dropped a selection bombshell on Friday night when they opted to axe Coniglio ahead of their must-win match against Melbourne.

Coniglio, who last year signed a seven-year deal worth close to $7 million, has struggled to find form in a year where last year’s runners-up face an uphill battle to remain play finals footy this season.

Cameron explained that “if people don’t perform at all levels, you need to have hard conversations”. But after the move failed to reap the rewards in Saturday’s five-point loss to the Demons, GWS now faces an even bigger headache.

Stephen Coniglio sits on the sidelines after he was dropped for GWS’ clash against the Demons. (Nine)

With their finals hopes on life support, Barrett said the decision to drop Coniglio at the pressure-point of the season will have disastrous consequences for the club moving forward.

“Personally I don’t think it was [justified],” Barrett told Nine’s Sunday Footy Show.

“I’m really strong on you don’t drop your captain. I know there were reasons for it that related purely to form on the way he was playing. But when you make that decision and don’t get the result you ultimately want, I don’t know where you go.

“They’re coming off a grand final year, they’ve got Stephen Coniglio in as captain this year out-right for the first time in the club’s history. You get to the second last game of that season, the finals now seem like a remote possibility only. You’ve dropped your captain, you haven’t got the result – I don’t know what message it sends.

Stephen Coniglio (Getty)

“You can’t bring him back now for the last game and then you’ve got a pre-season going into 2021 with all sorts of unknown about the leadership of the football side of things and the pressure on the coach.”

Youngster Tom Green dominated on his return to the side with 30 disposals and four clearances in lieu of Coniglio’s presence on the field, but the Giants will be ruing their inability to convert their inside 50s, after winning the inside 50 count 52-39.

The result places Melbourne above GWS on percentage, with the Giants needing a win over St Kilda next weekend to be a chance to make the finals.