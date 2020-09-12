A DeFi bull run might take $400 Ethereum options traders by surprise By Cointelegraph

A DeFi bull run might take $400 Ethereum options traders by surprise
Ether (ETH) price gained 14% from its Sept. 6 low at $320, but this month’s futures and options expiry is less than two weeks away. As its price is still pinned below $400, this raises the question of exactly how confident are derivatives traders of a 9% recovery to $400?
By analyzing options model pricing, investors can easily conclude that traders are pricing in the 34% odds of Ether reaching $400 or higher. Still, the Black & Scholes options model main issue is heavily dependent on the number of days until expiry.
