’90 Day Fiance’ Star Erika Owens Debuts Neon Yellow Buzz Cut After Shaving Off Signature Locks

The 24-year-old star of the Australian version of the reality show has got rid of her pink and purple long hair to raise awareness for a charity that supports cancer research.

Erika Owens has stunned her fans with a neon yellow buzz cut. Having been known for her multi-colored hair, the star of the Australia version of “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” debuted a new look after shaving off her pink and purple long locks for a good cause.

The Australian TV personality made use of her Instagram account on Friday, September 11 to share the first look at her very short crop. Along with the photo, she greeted her more-than-400 followers, “HI GUYS! New hair, same old me.”

Of the reason behind the drastic cut, the 24-year-old explained that she wanted to raise awareness for a charity supporting cancer research. “It feels f***ing great to say good bye to this chapter of my life,” she gushed, “but it feels even better that we’re less than $3000AUD until we reach my $10,000 goal for the Cancer Council! Please consider donating even if it is just a few dollars – it all counts!!”

Extending her gratitude to those who have contributed to the fundraising, Erika further penned, “Huge thanks to my parents, my bestie @calamitytash, my color queen @victoria_maneconcept and my gorgeous supportive boyfriend @plantbasedinstabaddie – as well as everyone who has donated to this incredible cause – let’s work towards a cancer free future together!!”

“I am continuing to fundraise for another few weeks with some super fun things planned – I won’t stop until we fly past that $10k goal!”, she further noted. “Biggest love and thank you to everyone who has donated and supported both me and Cancer Council.”

Erika, who was one-half of the first ever same-sex couple featured on the reality series, has since received positive feedback for both her new look as well as her charity effort. One raved, “This is a whole vibe. I love it!” Another gushed, “You look amazing!!! It totally suits you.” A third one praised, “You’re such a queen for fundraising like this.”

Erika Owens’ fans gushed over her new look.

Hours before debuting her new hair, Erika went live on IG TV to show off the process of her getting the buzz cut. Alongside the over one hour video she later posted on the photo-sharing site, she simply wrote, “bye bye rainbow brite.”