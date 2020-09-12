6ix9ine Insists ‘TattleTales’ Doesn’t Flop After Forcing Strangers to Take His Album

Instagram

Comparing his latest album sales’ to the likes of Trippie Redd’s and Lil Durk’s, the rainbow-haired rapper points out that he still sells more than the other rappers.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine has finally responded to reports claiming that the sales of his latest album, “TattleTales”, keeps decreasing. Hitting back at all the rappers who make fun of him over the news, the rainbow-haired rapper insisted that his album is not flopping by comparing its sales to the likes of Trippie Redd‘s and Lil Durk‘s.

In a post shared on Instagram Stories on Friday, September 11, Tekashi pointed out that his album sold 29,000 units in pure sales. Meanwhile, Lil Durk’s only raked in 3,000 units as Trippie’s sold around 14,000 units. The “TROLLZ” rapper then claimed that his latest record was “blackballed,” while the others’ were not.

Earlier in the day, Tekashi also decided to turn the sales news into a joke. He shared on his Instagram account a video of him handing out his album to strangers as he told them to listen to it. “One way or another ima force ya to listen to this! Since ya ain’t want to buy it,” so the hip-hop star wrote in the caption of the post.

Tekashi became the butt of the jokes after it was revealed that “TattleTales” sales had been decreasing. The effort was previously projected to sell around 150,000 equivalent album units and launch atop Billboard 200, but decreased because many of the album bundles had been deemed eligible by Nielsen Music. As a result of that, the album is now being projected to sell less than 50,000 equivalent album units in its first week and will not top the music chart. Instead, Big Sean‘s “Detroit 2” is now being predicted to top the weekly chart.

Many rappers then started clowning him over the news, with Blueface saying, “Dam he would still be alive rn if n***as ain’t gas him up. Dam 69 fell off.” Meanwhile, Trippie simply posted a video of him laughing out loud.