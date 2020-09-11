Zayn Malik’s New Shirtless Selfie Is Gigi Hadid Approved

Keepin’ it sexy on the gram!

Everyone loves a good shirtless selfie from Zayn Malik, but don’t forget he’s taken. The former One Direction star took to social media on Thursday, Sept. 10, to share a rare pic of himself, and Gigi Hadid was all about it.

In the pic, the 27-year-old singer has his back to the camera with his glorious ink on full display. He captioned the shot, “got some stuff to show ya soon!” In response, Gigi—who is pregnant with the couple’s first child—playfully commented with two bright red exclamation points.

The private star, who last posted on Instagram in July, has yet to speak out about his baby on the way, but the expecting parents are reportedly thrilled to be welcoming a child into the world very soon.

“Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together,” a source revealed to E! News. “They both are reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together. Things are going really smoothly and they are closer as a couple more than ever.”