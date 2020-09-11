Your Friday Briefing

Britain and the E.U. are at loggerheads once again

Brussels has demanded the speedy withdrawal of proposed Brexit legislation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has admitted would breach international law. Mr. Johnson and his government have swiftly rejected this ultimatum.

It is the most serious crisis yet to hit negotiations on a trade agreement for when Britain leaves the European Union’s trade zone. The talks have failed to make any significant progress yet have somehow remained alive. The proposed legislation would override aspects of a landmark withdrawal agreement about the border between Northern Ireland, which is part of Britain, and Ireland, a member of the European Union.

In a toughly worded statement that underscored the growing tension, the European Commission — the bloc’s executive arm — suggested it was ready to take legal action against the British government, accusing it of threatening Northern Ireland’s fragile peace agreement.