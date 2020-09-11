Yemeni army spokesman By

ADEN () – The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched an attack early on Saturday on two targets in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthi movement, residents and a spokesman for the Yemeni army told .
The coalition launched nine air strikes on a military engineering camp and the headquarters of the national security apparatus, they said.
The coalition targeted a meeting of high-level Houthi leaders at the camp, the spokesman, Waddah Al-Debeish, said.
