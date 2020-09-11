Yami Gautam shows how to make Kaajal at home





She revealed that her Naani used to make Kaajal at home for all the girls of the house when she was younger and today finally she tried doing it herself. The actress posted a picture with kaajal on and another one showing how it was made. She captioned the post as, “Having patiently observe my Naani as she would make ‘Kaajal’ at home for us girls, whenever we would visit her during summer holidays, has left me with some really sweet memories- the fresh scent of the burnt oil wick, smeared with ghar-ka ghee & then stuffing it in a small antique container,which I still posses 🙂 Finally, made ‘kaajal’ myself today & the feeling took me back to those innocent & much-treasured memory lanes.”

She is beautiful inside out, don’t you agree?