Winners, losers from Chiefs’ domination of Texans in season opener

The 2020 NFL season has arrived and it all kicked off on Thursday night with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs delivering a 34-20 win in the NFL Kickoff Game.

We saw the scoring start early with Texans running back David Johnson breaking free for the first touchdown of the NFL season. Houston clung to some early momentum, but the problems manifested into Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense walking through the Texans on nearly every drive. By halftime, Kansas City rolled out to a 17-7 lead.

It didn’t get much better for the Texans in the second half. When rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was off to the races for a 27-yard touchdown, it was the proverbial nail in the coffin. By the time Tyreek Hill added another highlight touchdown, the Chiefs’ offense was rolling with 31 unanswered points to victory.

With the first game of the NFL Kickoff Game in the books and Week 1 officially underway, let’s look at some of the highlights, winners and losers from the Chiefs dominating win in the NFL Kickoff Game.

Winner: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs surprised many when they selected Edwards-Helaire with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. What might have seemed like a reach to some, was Andy Reid finding the one missing piece in his offense. Edwards-Helaire didn’t need the preseason and that was evident immediately on Sunday.