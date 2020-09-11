Will Smith REUNITES With Aunt Viv – Who Called Him A ‘GAY STALKER’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

The original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, apparently ends 27-year feud with Will Smith, has learned.

Will posted photos from the Banks family mansion set as the cast got together for a much-anticipated “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” unscripted special slated to air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving.

“Today (Thursday) is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax!” Smith posted. “RIP James.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR