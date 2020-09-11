Will Smith REUNITES With Aunt Viv – Who Called Him A ‘GAY STALKER’!!

The original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, apparently ends 27-year feud with Will Smith, has learned.

Will posted photos from the Banks family mansion set as the cast got together for a much-anticipated “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” unscripted special slated to air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving.

“Today (Thursday) is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax!” Smith posted. “RIP James.”

noticed that the second photo (scroll the IG post above) that Will posted showed him and the original Aunt Vivian, Janet Hubert, laughing in the empty audience seating of a stage.

Janet played family matriarch Vivian Banks for the first three seasons of the show before she was replaced by Daphne Reid in 1993.

Since being fired she’s had a very public feud with Will. She’s called him all kinds of things – and claimed that Will was gay.

Good to see they finally mended fences.