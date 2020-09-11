Who is the best backup QB in the NFL?

Ahead of a season in which 11 NFL teams have new starting quarterbacks, 19 of the league’s franchises will go into Week 1 with a different backup QB than they had last season. Here is how the reserve signal-callers stack up going into the season.
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Boyle may lose this job this season, but ahead of Week 1, he is Aaron Rodgers’ backup. A 2018 UDFA who has been with the Packers throughout his career, Boyle was better than first-round pick Jordan Love throughout training camp. The Packers are viewing Love’s development through a long lens; he is not expected to play as a rookie, which separates the Utah State product from just about every first-round QB of the past decade and change. Boyle has never thrown a regular-season pass and was a one-year starter at Division I-FCS Eastern Kentucky, where he threw more INTs than TD passes.
Patrick Breen, Patrick Breen/The Republic
If you knew of this man and are not a Rams fan, that is impressive work. After not re-signing Blake Bortles, the Rams have one quarterback behind Jared Goff. Wolford was a Jets undrafted free agent addition in 2018. His only game reps came for the Arizona Hotshots of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football last year. Wolford led the AAF in TD passes, but a historic profile gulf exists between the profiles of Goff and his backup. Wolford, 24, was a four-year Wake Forest starter who posted a 29-6 TD-INT ratio as a senior.
Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Finley did well to ensure the Bengals could draft Joe Burrow, replacing Andy Dalton for three games and completing 47% of his passes and averaging 4.9 adjusted yards per attempt. The 2019 fourth-round pick did throw for nearly 4,000 yards during his senior season with the Wolfpack. But if Finley sees extensive time in 2020, the Bengals’ season has taken a bad turn.
The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK
Ryan Tannehill suffered torn ACLs in 2016 and ’17. He missed five games because of a shoulder injury in 2018. While he authored a stunning mid-career breakout last season in Tennessee, Tannehill is one of the NFL’s most injury-prone players. For now, the Titans have only Woodside behind him on their active roster. The 2018 seventh-round Bengals pick once threw 45 TD passes in a season at Toledo but has never thrown an NFL pass. However, Tennessee added former Denver starter Trevor Siemian to its practice squad. It would seem the sixth-year QB looms as the true Tannehill backup.
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
First-year Panthers coach Matt Rhule has yet to reveal who will be Teddy Bridgewater’s primary backup. While Will Grier was a third-round pick, he was drafted to work under Norv and Scott Turner. Walker played under Rhule at Temple and was on track to be the XFL MVP — had the pandemic not nixed the season’s second half. Walker had a 15-4 TD-INT ratio through five games, though the 5-foot-11 passer was barely an NFL workout body prior to his Houston Roughnecks fame. For now, Walker — whose four Owls seasons came during Rhule’s four-year stay — may be the safer bet.
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
For all the buzz about the Patriots being confident Stidham could succeed Tom Brady, Cam Newton predictably squashed that narrative. But Stidham is backing up one of the league’s biggest injury risks. Odds are the 2019 fourth-round pick will take snaps this season. However, the Patriots kept veteran Brian Hoyer on their roster. A three-stint Patriot, Hoyer would be the safer play if Newton goes down. Stidham beat out Hoyer to be Brady’s backup last year, but in three seasons as a college starter, he did not eclipse 20 touchdown passes once. He still profiles as a developmental arm.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sudfeld has thrown 25 career passes, completing 20, and has never started a regular-season game. But the Eagles have kept him around for three years. During their 2017 and 2018 playoff runs, the Eagles had Sudfeld as their QB2 behind Nick Foles. The Indiana alum will enter this season behind Carson Wentz but as sort of a placeholder. Philadelphia drafted former Alabama and Oklahoma standout Jalen Hurts in Round 2. While Hurts may be a Taysom Hill type, he will at some point commandeer this job. For now, however, the position belongs to Sudfeld.
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
A former third-round pick out of Oregon State, Mannion has both earned the trust of multiple organizations as a backup quarterback and shouldered an incredibly light burden as a pro. He has started zero meaningful games in five seasons, with his only two such calls to action coming in Week 17 for Rams and Vikings teams that rested starters. Mannion, 28, broke out as a junior with the Beavers — with 37 TD passes — in an otherwise unremarkable college career before backing up Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins. But this will be his second Vikings season, and system intel has never been more critical.
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Not only did the Broncos pass on a few low-cost quarterbacks who could have started for them this season — Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston — they veered in a strange direction for Drew Lock’s new backup. The Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year, $5 million deal. Denver once traded the draft choice that ended up being Driskel to San Francisco for Vernon Davis in 2015. In the years since, the Florida and Louisiana Tech alum is 1-7 as a starter in Cincinnati and Detroit and carries a career 5.8 adjusted yards per attempt figure. Injuries felled Broncos QB1s in 2015, ’16, ’17 and ’19. This certainly is a risk.
Michael Chow/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
A fifth-round Packers pick in 2015, Hundley did not play well the last time he was thrown into action. The UCLA product threw touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in starts for an injured Aaron Rodgers — a 2017 stretch that ended an eight-year Green Bay playoff streak. Hundley’s starter debut produced a ghastly 4.7 adjusted yards per attempt and returned him to backup status. The Cardinals signed him in 2019, so he will be entering a second season in Kliff Kingsbury’s system. After the pandemic changed the offseason, that counts for something.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers buzz has steadily circulated leading up to the season. Ben Roethlisberger is back to pair with a revived defense. This is a stealth Super Bowl threat. But Pittsburgh may regret not pursuing one of the many superior backup options this offseason. Rudolph, a 2018 third-rounder, was the leading man in the Steelers plummeting from the No. 6 DVOA offense in 2018 to 32nd last season. He ranked last in NextGen Stats’ average completed air yards metric and was benched on multiple occasions for UDFA Devlin Hodges. Considering Roethlisberger’s injury history, Rudolph may well be called upon soon.
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
On his sixth team, Barkley has at least been with the Bills for nearly two years. The former USC passer has a career 10-21 TD-INT ratio and may be a placeholder for rookie Jake Fromm, a one-time first-round prospect who fell to Round 5. Barkley is now 30 and represents insurance for the best Bills team in at least 21 years. Josh Allen will need to stay healthy for the team to realize its potential, but Barkley did at least win his lone Buffalo start — a 2018 game against the Jets, which came barely a week after he signed.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Allen functioned fairly well in replacing Cam Newton for a while last season. But the Panthers hit a wall around midseason, and their new regime dealt him to one of the NFL’s two Panthers East strongholds — with Ron Rivera’s Washington starting such an operation three years after Sean McDermott’s Buffalo hub opened. An ex-Texas A,amp;M-developed UDFA, Allen completed 62% of his passes and went 5-7. He knows new Washington OC Scott Turner’s system but represents an impediment to Alex Smith making a triumphant return. For now, the bet is Allen would get the first call behind Dwayne Haskins.
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Due respect to sixth-round rookie Jake Luton, Glennon being back on the Jaguars’ active roster — after initially landing on their practice squad — stands to return him to QB2 status. Once given a nice contract to groom Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago, Glennon has since been with the Cardinals and Raiders as a backup. The player whom N.C. State started instead of Russell Wilson in 2011, Glennon has thrown 801 career passes and started 22 games. While his teams only won six of those, Glennon has been on consistently bad squads throughout his career. This one will be in the running for the worst.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A long time has passed since Henne was last a starter. The former Dolphins QB1 moved on to two seasons as a starter with the Jaguars. In 2014, however, Blake Bortles began his run after three Henne-directed losses. Henne, now 35, has not started a game since and has only appeared in four in the past five-plus seasons. But he has 53 starts to his credit and is working under Andy Reid, perhaps the game’s premier play-caller. The Chiefs brought back Henne despite his 2019 injury and despite Matt Moore’s critical off-the-bench work last season. A telling sign of the team’s view of the 12-year vet.
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
As a rookie, Smith made 16 starts for a Jets team with the 19th-ranked scoring defense and an uninspiring receiving corps. The Jets went 8-8. The former second-round pick’s stock has dropped since that season, and the punch I.K. Enemkpali landed on Smith certainly played a role in changing his career. Smith has been a backup for the past five seasons, moving from New York to Los Angeles to Seattle. His post-Jets tenure is best remembered for the time he snapped Eli Manning’s start streak, resulting in Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese’s firings, but Smith has started 31 games and continues to get backup work.
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
This comes with a caveat. Kyle Shanahan coaches Mullens. Under the play-calling wizard’s guidance, Mullens was surprisingly competent replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018. Mullens completed 64% of his passes and averaged 7.6 adjusted yards per attempt. Despite being a UDFA out of Southern Miss, Mullens helped George Kittle set the single-season tight end yardage record and guided the 49ers to three wins in his eight starts. He has since kept San Francisco’s QB2 job over former third-round pick C.J. Beathard, providing intriguing insurance in the event of another Garoppolo injury.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Since the Browns deemed McCoy a backup after the 2012 season, he has only started seven games. He does at least have a positive TD-INT ratio — 29-27 — and has been in the NFL for 10 seasons. In McCoy’s last lengthy starter sample, in 2014, he completed 71% of his passes and averaged 8.3 yards per attempt. As a mentor for Daniel Jones and potential spot starter, the Giants could do much worse than the former Cleveland and Washington passer.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Ditched as a possible starting option back in Jacksonville, Gabbert has quietly fared OK in backup duty in recent years. While he could not lead the Titans over a locked-in Colts team in a win-and-in scenario in 2018, the Missouri alum delivered two workmanlike wins to keep the Titans afloat that year. With the 2017 Cardinals, Gabbert started in wins over the playoff-bound Titans and Jaguars. He led a game-winning drive over the latter in a revenge game. Gabbert is back for a second season with Bruce Arians’ Bucs. Should a Tom Brady injury occur, it would be Gabbert’s biggest spotlight since perhaps college.
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
A two-time national champion starter at Alabama, McCarron has been in the backup game for a while. He served as Andy Dalton’s understudy for four seasons and enters his second as Deshaun Watson’s. The Browns once tried to trade second- and third-round picks for him — albeit amid a dysfunctional 0-16 season, but still. In between, McCarron lost a job to Nathan Peterman in Buffalo and backed up Derek Carr for a season. McCarron did win two games in relief of Dalton in 2015 and had the Bengals on the cusp of their first playoff win in a generation. Coaches still like what the soon-to-be 30-year-old provides.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
One of a few ex-Pro Bowlers on this list, Schaub has lived three careers. He has gone from Michael Vick’s backup to Pro Bowl starter in Houston who led the Texans to their first and second playoff berths to Matt Ryan’s caddy back in Atlanta. This marks Schaub’s fifth season backing up Ryan. It will also be his age-39 campaign. His only start since returning to Georgia resulted in a 460-yard day — albeit after the Falcons fell behind to the Seahawks 24-0 — last season. Schaub should be able to deliver competent work if called upon this year.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Talent-wise, Herbert should rank higher. He should replace Tyrod Taylor at some point this season, but the Oregon product was already considered raw. And he has barely worked with the Chargers onsite for a month. At Oregon, the 6-foot-6 prodigy was a top-10 prospect for two years. He will attempt to outperform fellow ex-Duck superstars Joey Harrington and Marcus Mariota as a pro, but for the time being, he is tasked with learning behind Taylor. A talented Bolts team may depend on Herbert, however, which would be a tough spot for the rookie.
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel has made a career out of his ability to work as a traveling backup quarterback. The Lions just gave him a three-year, $13.1 million deal to provide better work than Jeff Driskel and David Blough did last season. Despite the publicity Daniel has received as a backup mercenary, he has only made five starts in 12 seasons. However, he is a career 68% passer and helped the Bears to the 2018 NFC North title. The former Mizzou Heisman finalist will turn 34 this season. With Stafford experiencing back issues the past two years, this high-Q-rating QB2 may well be called on again.
Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
Griffin is a difficult case. He delivered one of the best rookie seasons in quarterback history eight years ago, guiding Washington to a division title. He also clashed with coaches in the years that followed and was a below-average starter in every year since. RG3 was also out of football in 2017. But the 30-year-old profiles as an ideal backup for Lamar Jackson, possessing a similar skill set — albeit a poor man’s version of it — and a past as an electric mobile quarterback. Anywhere else, Griffin may struggle. But entering his third year with Baltimore, he has found a perfect setting to continue his career.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Mariota is currently on injured reserve, but with teams able to recall IR players after three weeks in this COVID-altered season, the former No. 2 overall pick should still be considered Derek Carr’s backup. The oft-maligned Nathan Peterman, however, will start the season in that role. Mariota has not been the same since a broken leg ended his promising 2016 season. Injuries limited him in a rough 2018 slate, and Ryan Tannehill replaced him and revived the Titans last season. But the Raiders gave Mariota high-end backup money, and the 61-game starter — still just 26 — has a higher ceiling than almost every active QB2.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Scoffs are warranted, but this is a former Super Bowl MVP who has been a Week 1 starter in 12 seasons. At 35, Flacco — assuming he finishes off his neck rehab on schedule — should still be better than most backup quarterbacks. He did lead the Broncos to two wins last season and would probably have given the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens a better chance to beat the Chargers in the 2018 playoffs. Flacco has 218 career TD passes, which is in the top 35 all time. That may say more about the modern game than Flacco, but the former Ravens franchise QB should be highly capable behind Sam Darnold.
Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
Ceiling-wise, Tagovailoa is the easy pick here. He will not be a backup for long, but entering his rookie year, the No. 5 overall pick will train behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. Tagovailoa was an efficiency marvel at Alabama, throwing 87 TD passes, 11 INTs and averaging an unfathomable 10.9 yards per attempt. It helps that the southpaw was throwing to perhaps four first-round wideouts — counting still-Crimson Tide receivers Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle — but he infatuated the Dolphins to the point they bypassed 2019 QBs for him. Once Tua proves full-go after his hip injury, he is the most exciting post- Dan Marino Miami passer.
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Perhaps the strangest backup quarterback in modern NFL history, role-wise, Hill is a 30-year-old former UDFA with 13 career pass attempts. This ranking judges Hill’s ability when taking snaps, which is up for debate. But the Saints have listed their gadget player ahead of Jameis Winston, and Hill will be ready to ruin fun for Drew Brees fantasy owners again. Counting the playoffs, Hill has 11 TDs over the past two years. The Saints gave him a multiyear deal this offseason. He would profile as an all-time odd successor to a Hall of Fame passer, but that could actually be the Saints’ post-Brees plan.
Jenna Watson/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Dealt two of the stranger hands in recent quarterback history, Brissett is back as an even-year backup. In 2017 and ’19, he was asked to start on short notice. His 2019 season, when he replaced Andrew Luck following an 11th-hour retirement, proved better than his 2017 slate — when he was called upon to start after an 11th-hour trade occurred while Luck was partaking in an unsuccessful rehab effort. Brissett led the Colts to seven wins last season and did some of that work despite a knee injury. The Colts, who replaced him with Philip Rivers, should be in better hands than most if their starter goes down.
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Keenum’s astonishing outlier season lands him here. The former UDFA finished 2017 as DVOA’s No. 1 quarterback, guiding a Vikings team that lost Sam Bradford to injury to 12 wins and the NFC’s No. 2 seed. Keenum threw 22 TD passes and seven INTs in ’17, doing so after years as an obscure Texans and Rams backup, and threw one of this century’s most memorable passes . Keenum could not parlay that into a starter career, though he somehow finished with 11 TDs and five INTs for a woeful Washington team last year. Now 32, Keenum provides tremendous experience behind Baker Mayfield.
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
He and Mitchell Trubisky may switch spots fairly early this season, if the latter’s past is any indication. But for now, Foles joins Joe Flacco as an ex-Super Bowl MVP who enters the season as a backup quarterback. Foles engineered one of the better playoff runs in QB history three seasons ago and saved a downward-trending Eagles season in 2018. Foles, 31, failed to impress in Jacksonville, so his latest reunion with now-Bears QBs coach John DeFilippo — his QBs coach in Philly and Jacksonville — may not be especially notable. But the Bears have a proven caretaker with upside (in certain situations) behind their shaky starter.
USA TODAY Sports Images
The past three Bengals teams’ setups were rather lean when compared to the 2020 Cowboys offense. Dak Prescott has never missed a game, but Dalton provides overqualified insurance if the fifth-year Dallas starter were to. Dalton, 32, is better than several starters but wound up a free agent in a rare QB buyer’s market. The three-time Pro Bowler can thrive in the right circumstances, and these are better than any Dalton has been in since Cincinnati’s “what if?” 2015 season. Dalton also gives the Cowboys an interesting trade chip, should another team lose its starter before the deadline.