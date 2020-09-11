Who is the best backup QB in the NFL?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Scoffs are warranted, but this is a former Super Bowl MVP who has been a Week 1 starter in 12 seasons. At 35, Flacco — assuming he finishes off his neck rehab on schedule — should still be better than most backup quarterbacks. He did lead the Broncos to two wins last season and would probably have given the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens a better chance to beat the Chargers in the 2018 playoffs. Flacco has 218 career TD passes, which is in the top 35 all time. That may say more about the modern game than Flacco, but the former Ravens franchise QB should be highly capable behind Sam Darnold.