What to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO, and more

Between traditional television, video-on-demand releases, and a growing number of streaming services, it can be hard to keep up with what one should watch week to week. is here to help you keep track of new releases as well as the occasional older title worth checking out. Take a look at this weekend’s notable arrivals, a couple you may have missed earlier in the week, and what else is coming soon:

Netflix

From left: “Coastal Elites” on HBO, Hulu’s “Woke,” and Netflix’s “The Duchess” are among new offerings out this weekend. Courtesy of HBO; Joe Lederer—Hulu; Simon Ridgway—Netflix

The Duchess: Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom in London—who’s debating having a child with her ex, while juggling career and life stuff—in the first season of this new series, which drops on the streamer Sept. 11.

Pokémon Journeys: Part two of this kid-friendly animated series will be available to watch on Netflix starting Sept. 11.

The streaming service continues to add some popular sitcoms from back in the day by bringing Girlfriends into the mix on Sept. 11. Documentary The Social Dilemma, which explores the “dangerous human impact of social networking,” also debuted on the streamer earlier this week, along with Cuties—the French coming-of-age comedy-drama, which has been the subject of much controversy.

HBO

Coastal Elites: The “socially distanced comedic satire” starring Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, and Issa Rae comes to HBO and HBO Max at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 12.

Hulu

Woke, starring Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as a Black cartoonist who gets embroiled in a case of police brutality, arrived on Hulu earlier this week.

On VOD

I Am Woman: This biopic from director Unjoo Moon tells the story of “I Am Woman” singer Helen Reddy (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) whose song became the unofficial anthem of the women’s liberation movement in the 1970s. The film is available via VOD on Sept. 11. Read ’s interview with Moon, Cobham-Hervey, and Danielle Macdonald (who plays journalist Lillian Roxon) here.

Coming Soon

Chloë Sevigny stars in HBO’s “We Are Who We Are.” Yannis Drakoulidis—HBO

Six-part series The Third Day, starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, comes to HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. on Sept. 14. We Are Who We Are, the series from Luca Guadagnino, also arrives that night on the channel and streaming service at 10 p.m. ET.

And coming soon on VOD: documentary House of Cardin, which already came out at select theaters and via virtual theatrical release, will officially be available on demand Sept. 15. Read ’s interview with the filmmakers here.

