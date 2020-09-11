What gives Oscar Piastri the edge in title battle

It takes the right combination of raw talent, money and luck just to make it to Formula 3 – the first step on the competitive ladder to Formula 1.

To stand out from the pack, you’ve got to be a rising talent, and to win the whole thing you need to take it to a whole new level.

Australian Oscar Piastri takes the championship lead into the final round of the season this weekend, just eight points ahead of season-long rival Logan Sargeant – and the Aussie has the edge to pull it off.

Piastri goes into the weekend having been in this position before, and one thing has proven to be his winning factor in all cases: his cool-headed consistency.

Oscar Piastri after winning his debut F3 race in Austria. (Supplied)

In his 2017 British F4 campaign, when he wasn’t on the podium Piastri only missed the Top 10 twice. Both times he did not finish the race.

Sargeant was one of his main rivals that year as well, and Piastri only bested him by 20 points across the whole season, but that was enough to secure second place honours ahead of the American.

In his title-winning 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup campaign, the Melbournian started on the back foot, finishing the very first race of the season out of the points.

From then on, not only did he have to match French driver Victor Martins, but also make up for the lost points – which he quickly did.

The championship pendulum then swung wildly against Piastri, with his French competitor winning four out of the six races in the lead-up to the final weekend.

It would take a deliberate approach to recover, and the young Australian delivered.

Mark Webber with Oscar Piastri. (OscarPiastri.com)

“From now it’s about being consistent,” Piastri said after not finishing a race, as his rival began to reign in the point difference.

“Winning races is a good way to be consistent but where I can still improve is when things aren’t quite perfect.”

“I need to make life easier for myself, making sure I am around the top three. If I can do that it should pay dividends by the end of the year.”

That attitude took him all the way to the Driver’s Championship title – able to hold off the surge from Martins to claim coveted membership in the Renault Sport Academy by just 7.5 points, despite winning only one of the last six races of the year.

Oscar Piastri in action in Hungary. (Getty)

He brings that experience to the head-to-head battle before him this weekend, going into the F3 championship decider holding a lead of only eight points.

Retired F1 flag-bearer Mark Webber told Wide World of Sports this year’s series was “the most competitive junior category in the world” – with different race winners this year, taking no more than two victories each.

The Australian isn’t even alone in taking the lion’s share of podium positions – sharing equal first in that statistic with French rookie Théo Pourchaire.

Instead, the Renault Academy driver has succeeded by running consistently ‘close enough’ the top, with no pressure to win at all costs – staying calm, focused, and scoring a hefty amount of points each race.

Piastri’s raw talent has shone throughout the season, striking quickly and aggressively when presented the opportunity, including a mammoth recovery drive at Monza, finishing in 3rd after starting 15th on the grid.

On the rare occasion where things haven’t gone his way, he has epitomised a deliberate, measured approach.

After a failure of the DRS system in his rear wing forced him to retire at Silverstone, Piastri kept his eye on the bigger picture.

“It wasn’t looking like the best weekend anyway, but I see that compared to the other frontrunners the situation is quite even in terms of luck.”

Oscar Piastri celebrates with his Prema Racing team after winning in Spain. (Getty)

“I’m not too disappointed as long as next week is okay. Heads up and let’s keep working.”

Just two more races will decide the fate of the series, at a track so challenging that Webber quipped drivers’ necks would “snap in half”.

Travelling the world on the F1 undercard brings immense pressure – for some, their one chance to prove themselves on the world stage.

If he can keep up his cool-headed focus and determination, Oscar Piastri will certainly have the edge on his rivals.