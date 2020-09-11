Watch Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take a friendship test

We know that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski can pass a teammate test.

Now with the Buccaneers, Brady and Gronkowski connected for 78 touchdowns in their nine seasons with the Patriots, which is by far the most touchdowns Brady has thrown to any receiver in his career. On top of that, Gronkowski stated in 2018 that he rejected a trade to the Lions because he wanted to play with Brady.

Their relationship faced the ultimate test on Thursday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Twitter account put out a video of Brady and Gronkowski taking a friendship test prior to their 10th season playing together.

Brady answered the first question correctly, saying that Gronkowski’s favorite thing to wear is tank tops and shorts.

“It’s like I’ve seen you and known you for 10 years,” Brady said with a laugh after answering the question.

Gronkowski also gave the correct answer to the first question he received. When asked what Brady’s favorite word is, both said “babe.”

Both of them were wrong on the next question they were asked about the other. Gronkowski was asked who is Brady’s favorite musical artist. Gronk said it was Green Day, but Brady said his favorite is Jay-Z. Brady incorrectly said that Gronkowski’s hidden talent is signing. Gronkowski said it’s actually juggling.

You can watch the whole video here:

“Does that prove our kinship or what?” Tommy & Gronky take the friendship test 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GcqjSRQ87b — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 10, 2020