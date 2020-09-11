WATCH | Mercedes Benz plunges into canal in Cape Town

A Mercedes Benz has been pulled out of a canal after the driver apparently lost control and plunged into a canal at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 1 (CTICC) entrance on Friday.
Driver loses control and drives into a canal.
Supplied
According to the City’s Fire and Rescue department, they received an emergency call at 02:31 of an accident near the CTICC.
Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a fire crew from Roeland Street was dispatched and found a car submerged in the canal.
Driver loses control and drives into a canal.
Supplied
“It is believed the driver had left the centre’s parking area, misjudged the bend and landed in the adjoining canal,” said Carelse.He said firefighters rigged up a ladder and two personnel went down to make sure the motor vehicle was clear.Carelse said the car was empty and it was retrieved using a rescue crane.
Driver loses control and drives into a canal.
Supplied
The fire department said SAPS arrested someone for allegedly driving while intoxicated, but Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said they did not have any record of an arrest by SAPS.
Driver loses control and drives into a canal.
Supplied