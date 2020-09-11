Watch James Corden Pitch Baby Names to Expectant Dad Usher

“I’ve got a few names in mind,” Usher said. “But maybe you could help me? Give me a few suggestions.”

He had more than a few funny ones to offer. “I feel like one of your boys is called Usher, what’s the other one called,” James asked the singer who confirmed his other son is named Naviyd Raymond. “Naviyd, Usher, I think you go Dave.”

Usher wasn’t completely sold on the idea, but James made some good points. “Not David, just Dave,” the host quipped. “Dave Raymond. I honestly think Dave Raymond. He can get you stuff. You know what I mean? Dave Raymond knows a guy who knows a guy who could sort you out.