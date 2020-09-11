Victoria Police slam planned anti-lockdown Freedom Day protests, arrest organiser

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius has slammed “selfish” anti-lockdown protesters ahead of another weekend of planned rallies in Melbourne.
“I feel a bit like a dog returning to eat his own vomit,” he said.
“I am incredibly frustrated. If people were less selfish and a bit more grown up, we wouldn’t have to keep doing this.”
He said those who did attend rallies should be prepared for a “strong” police presence, with repeat offenders risking a court summons and potential $20,000 fine.
Anyone parading as being out for exercise or another approved reason but who was further than five kilometres from home also risked fines and arrest.
“Don’t take us for fools,” the assistant commissioner warned.
“Clearly with those people, the $1652 fine is not having enough of an impact… so we will be charging and put them before the courts,” he said.
The warning comes as the top cop revealed a 43-year-old man had been arrested at his home in Melbourne yesterday.
He has been charged with inciting illegal activity over his role in organising multiple days of protests planned for this weekend, Assistant Commissioner Cornelius said.
Officers had also issued verbal warnings to “a number” of people who had expressed interest in attending the rallies.
Assistant Commissioner Cornelius defended the officers’ conduct, saying he believed they were polite and professional and acted “appropriately”.
Speaking today, the police chief said he didn’t care about protesters’ political persuasions or reasons for rallying.
“This isn’t about targeting particular groups or particular qualities,” he said.
“We’re not interested in your reason. We’re interested in holding you to account for breaching that law.
“Please, please don’t leave home to engage in an activity that risks spreading the deadly virus and risk making us all stay home longer.”