‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder To Address Being Fired For Racist Remarks In Interview

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Stassi Schroeder is reportedly looking forward to telling her side of her story in an upcoming interview after she was fired from the Bravo show for being racist against the cast’s only Black member.

“She’s really looking forward to her Tamron Hall interview being put out there because she wants to publicly address the incident that got her fired from [Vanderpump Rules]. Stassi has taken this time to learn and grow from the situation, and she is in a different place in her life. She’s so excited to become a mother and is looking forward to the next chapter.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR