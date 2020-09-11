‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder To Address Being Fired For Racist Remarks In Interview

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Stassi Schroeder is reportedly looking forward to telling her side of her story in an upcoming interview after she was fired from the Bravo show for being racist against the cast’s only Black member.

“She’s really looking forward to her Tamron Hall interview being put out there because she wants to publicly address the incident that got her fired from [Vanderpump Rules]. Stassi has taken this time to learn and grow from the situation, and she is in a different place in her life. She’s so excited to become a mother and is looking forward to the next chapter.”

Stassi was fired after it was revealed that she reported her Black costar, Faith Stowers, to the cops for a crime she knew she did not commit. Another clip of Stassi making racially insensitive remarks on her podcast also resurfaced just days later.

Stassi will be speaking about the firing on The Tamron Hall Show next week.