US Open tennis news Serena Williams Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka has ended Serena Williams’ latest bid to tie Aussie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, rallying for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory in the US Open semifinals.

Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, advanced to her first major final in seven years and will play 2018 US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the decider.

They were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open, played this year at Flushing Meadows immediately before the U.S. Open, but Osaka withdraw because of a hamstring injury.

Williams appeared as though she would reach her third straight US Open final easily after rolling through the first set.

But Azarenka won five straight games to close out the second set and surge to a 3-0 lead in the third, going on to beat Williams for the first time in their 11 Grand Slam meetings.

