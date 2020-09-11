UNPHOTOSHOPPED Bikini Pics Of Kim K Leak – ‘Alligator Skin’ & ‘Man Hands’!!

New bikini pics of Kim Kardashian are all over the internet today. But one non-photoshopped image of Kim managed to leak, has learned. And these photos show her body looking much different than we’re used to seeing her.

Here are the images:

LEAKED KIM KARDASHIAN NON-PHOTOSHOPPED BIKINI PIC

LEAKED KIM KARDASHIAN NON-PHOTOSHOPPED BIKINI PIC #2

First off, Kim appears to have broken out with a bad case of eczema, as the skin on her legs look bumpy with an alligator like texture. Kim has written a candid essay about her struggle with psoriasis and being informed that she has developed psoriatic arthritis.

Psoriasis is a skin condition which can cause flaky patches of skin to appear on areas of your body including your legs, elbows, knees, scalp and lower back, the NHS outlines.

Second off – Kim’s hands look very strong, harsh and masculine – almost like she does manual labor for a living. We’re definitely not used to seeing her like this.

LEAKED KIM KARDASHIAN NON-PHOTOSHOPPED BIKINI PIC

LEAKED KIM KARDASHIAN NON-PHOTOSHOPPED BIKINI PIC #2

To see the original Daily Mail story with all the images – including the photoshopped ones – HERE YOU GO