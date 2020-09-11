Twitter Calls For Netflix Boycott Over ‘Cuties’ Movie

Twitter is calling for users to boycott Netflix, accusing a new show, Cuties, promotes pedophilia.

The film is directed by French-Senegalese director Maïmouna Doucouré and hit the streaming platform this week.

The movie is rated “TV-MA” for language and focuses on Amy, an 11-year-old Senegalese girl living in Paris. She soon joins a “free-spirited dance clique” called “the Cuties” to rebel against her strict family. The dances in the show are highly sexual — and Twitter thinks enough is enough.

There were more than 200,000 tweets with the hashtag #CancelNetflix.

Netflix has defended the show.

“Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

They are not pulling the movie.