Twitter Calls For Netflix Boycott Over 'Cuties' Movie

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Twitter is calling for users to boycott Netflix, accusing a new show, Cuties, promotes pedophilia.

The film is directed by French-Senegalese director Maïmouna Doucouré and hit the streaming platform this week.

The movie is rated “TV-MA” for language and focuses on Amy, an 11-year-old Senegalese girl living in Paris. She soon joins a “free-spirited dance clique” called “the Cuties” to rebel against her strict family. The dances in the show are highly sexual — and Twitter thinks enough is enough.

