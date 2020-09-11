TV Ratings for Thursday, Sept. 10: NFL Season Kickoff

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, NBC Sunday Night Football‘s Thursday-night NFL kickoff game between the Chiefs and Titans Texans averaged 17.1 million total viewers and a 5.5 demo rating in fast nationals, down about 12 percent from the preliminary numbers for last year’s season opener.

Among regularly scheduled Thursday fare, CBS’ Big Brother (3.9 mil/1.0) dipped week-to-week but led the pack; lead-out Love Island (1.7 mil/0.4) was also steady.

ABC’s Holey Moley (2.9 mil/0.4) matched and hit season lows with its sophomore finale, while a programming hole-filling recap special (Rob Riggle’s words, not mine!) did 1.7 mil/0.3. A harrowing/cool/inspirational special about shark attack survivor Paige Winters then drew 1.7 mil and a 0.3.

Lastly, The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (821K/0.1) was steady.

The Live+Same Day Nielsen numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and and streaming platforms. These numbers instead are reported simply to illustrate any trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

