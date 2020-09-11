Try Out CBD Skincare With BOTA

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You’ve likely been seeing CBD everywhere lately, whether in supplements or essential oil roll-ons. But another way you can experience the hemp oil is in skincare. All of BOTA’s skincare products include CBD, so that you can enjoy its potential benefits like redness reduction and an anti-inflammatory effects. BOTA’s products are also free of parabens and fragrances, and are made with non-GMO, cruelty-free ingredients.

Below, shop BOTA skincare so you can find out for yourself if you enjoy incorporating CBD into your routine. The brand can also conveniently be found at Ulta!