Trump challenges Manhattan prosecutor’s ‘dragnet’ subpoena for tax returns By

NEW YORK () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged a federal appeals court to block Manhattan’s top prosecutor from enforcing a subpoena for eight years of tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices.

In a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Trump’s lawyers said the subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance “makes dragnet requests for reams of the President’s papers,” supporting Trump’s claims that the subpoena was overbroad and issued in bad faith.

Trump is challenging an Aug. 20 decision by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in New York to let Vance obtain the returns from the president’s longtime accounting firm Mazars USA.

A spokesman for Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The appeals court has scheduled oral arguments for Sept. 25. If the court ruled against Trump, the president’s lawyers have said he would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.