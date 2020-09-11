Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted Outside His NYC Apartment Amid Romance Rumors

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Judy Eddy

The 40-year-old actress is seen arriving at the South African comedian’s apartment in the Big Apple, before the latter helps her take her luggage and dog inside the building.

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have added fuel to their relationship rumors. Just a week after reports surfaced that the two stars are dating, the TV host and the actress were photographed outside his New York City apartment on Wednesday, September 9.

In some photos obtained by Daily Mail two days later, Minka appeared to be back from a trip as she was seen with several luggage near her. Helping the “Titans” star take her luggage out of her vehicle, Trevor then handled his rumored girlfriend’s dog, Freddy, before following her into the building.

Both Trevor and Minka looked very casual on that day. The “Friday Night Lights” alum sported a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants that she paired with a facial mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the South African comedian opted for a grey hoodie, jeans and a patterned mask.

Rumors of Trevor and Minka’s romance surfaced last week, when a source said that the two are now in a “very serious” relationship. The so-called insider explained at the time, “They’re very happy. It’s a very serious relationship.” On the other hand, a second source spills to E! News that Trevor and the “Parenthood” actress have been romancing each other for “several months” now and that they are currently living together in New York City.

Even though neither Trevor nor Minka has responded to the rumors, the two follow each other on social media and “The Daily Show” host has been caught liking several posts of the actress.

Prior to the romance rumors, Minka has dated several actors in the past, including Derek Jeter, Wilmer Valderrama and Josh Radnor. She was also linked to Jesse Williams amid his divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee. On the other hand, Trevor was previously in a relationship with model Jordyn Taylor for three years. She confirmed that the two broke up in summer 2018.