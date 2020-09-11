Top Chef’s Aaron Grissom Dead at 34 After Motorcycle Accident

The culinary world is mourning the loss of Aaron Grissom.

E! News confirms Grissom, who competed on season 12 of Top Chef, died Sept. 8 following a motorcycle accident in his native Washington state. He was 34.

According to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, Grissom’s cause of death was “multiple blunt force injuries” suffered during a traffic collision.

Bravo addressed the news of his passing in a statement to E! News, which read, “Bravo and the Top Chef family are saddened to learn about the passing of Chef Aaron Grissom from Season 12: Boston. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

According to a colleague of Grissom’s, who spoke to the Tacoma News Tribune, he was cooking for touring artists such as Billie Eilish prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yu Nanakornphanom told the publication that Grissom and his girlfriend were living in Mexico prior to his return to Tacoma this year, which he described as “unexpected.”