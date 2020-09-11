Okayyy!! Tiffany Haddish recently cut all her hair off and she just posted a photo on the ‘gram where she’s slayiinnnnn this new look!

Dressed in an army green, stylish pantsuit, Tiffany strikes a pose as she rocks some gold hoop earrings to compliment her newly shaved head.

View this post on Instagram Yesterday was full of magic and I am Glad I was wearing @veronicabeard and @lesilla while I was basking in it. Hair by @hair4kicks make-up by @kingmalimagic styled by @luxurylaw #SheReady p.s. those pants are a size 4. I was in a size 10-12 (depending on the designer) back in December. I have been working my ass off Literally during this pandemic. I want my original body back I will be a Track star! #trackandfield A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Sep 11, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

Prior to posting this fire flick, Tiffany shared video of herself getting a haircut, saying she was channeling her inner Nas.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #Roommates, #TiffanyHaddish got that fresh cut y’all and she says she’s channeling her inner #Nas…shout-out to #Belly! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 10, 2020 at 1:54pm PDT

Back in July Tiffany took to the ‘Gram to do her “big chop” as she cut off her faux locs in front of over 4000 people on live.

View this post on Instagram #TSRHairDosAndDonts: #Roommates, #TiffanyHaddish just went on IG live and made the BIG CHOP!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 7, 2020 at 10:48am PDT

Are you feeling Tiffany Haddish’s new look Roommates? Let us know!

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Tiffany Haddish Slays New Bald Look appeared first on The Shade Room.