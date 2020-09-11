[Thread] Coinbase CEO details how Apple's App Store restrictions, like blocking the ability to access decentralized finance apps, stifle innovation in crypto (Brian Armstrong/@brian_armstrong)

Brian Armstrong / @brian_armstrong:
[Thread] Coinbase CEO details how Apple’s App Store restrictions, like blocking the ability to access decentralized finance apps, stifle innovation in crypto — In the wake of other companies struggling with Apple’s App Store restrictions, I want to share a bit about Coinbase’s own struggle here.
