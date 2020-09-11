These Football Movies & Shows Will Get You Pumped For the NFL Season

Its that time of year again!

Football season is upon us. Well, almost. The NFL officially kicks into high gear this Sunday, Sept. 13, and while you may not be at the stadium cheering on your favorite players, you can still get pumped up about the big game from your couch.

Including, pre-gaming with some of the best football inspired films and television shows that Hollywood has to offer. There is no shortage of great sports content to binge with some of your favorite stars.

If you’re looking for a sports flick with a lot of heart, you can’t go wrong with the James Van Der Beek classic Varsity Blues. How about an old school movie to tug on those heartstrings? Yep, Tom Hanks and Forrest Gump have got you covered.

Trust us, these are the perfect films and movies to get you in the spirit and ready to root for your favorite team.