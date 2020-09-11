The Great Green Wall: Documentary aims to raise awareness of troubled climate project

An ambitious reforestation project which aims to plant a wall of trees 8,000km-long across Africa by 2030 has run into trouble.

The Great Green Wall initiative has now passed the halfway point, but it”s estimated to have only covered between 4% and 10% of its immense target.

A new report blames the lack of progress on a scarcity of funds and a need for more technical support.

Launched in 2007 by the African Union, the African-led initiative aims to restore the continent’s degraded landscapes and transform millions of lives in one of the world’s poorest regions – the Sahel. Once built, it will be the largest living structure on the planet, three times the size of the Great Barrier Reef.

Now Brazilian Academy Award nominee Fernando Meirelles and Malian musician Inna Modja have joined forces in a film to raise awareness of the project. The documentary Great Green Wall is described as a journey to the front line of the climate crisis.

Director Jared P. Scott wants the film to reach as wide an audience as possible. He hopes it will encourage people to take action on climate change.

Watch ‘ interview with Scott in the video player, above.