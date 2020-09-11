The ‘Career leaders in receiving yards’ quiz

There is palpable buzz surrounding the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2020 NFL season. Fans want to see what Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray can do in year two, especially after adding Deandre Hopkins to the mix. But perhaps no one is more invested in Arizona’s prospects than longtime Cards receiver Larry Fitzgerald. If the team can actually shock the world and win Super Bowl LV, Fitz says he’d finally be ready to walk away from the game. “That would definitely validate me. You wouldn’t see me around here anymore if that happened.” It would be sad to see No. 11 retire, but if that day comes as the result of the franchise winning its first Super Bowl, it’s a trade-off long-suffering AZ fans would gladly make.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. No matter what happens in 2020, Fitzgerald is already the most important player in franchise history and a first-ballot Hall of Famer. His 17,083 are easily the most in Arizona’s history and the second-most total all time. So with that in mind, how many of the career leaders in receiving yards for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!