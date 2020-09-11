‘The Bachelor’ Star Cassie Randolph Files Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

WENN

The reality TV star cites domestic violence prevention as she is seeking a legal protection order against her former boyfriend, a couple of months after breakup.

–

U.S. reality star Cassie Randolph has filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood amid allegations of domestic violence.

The former couple met on the set of dating show “The Bachelor” last year (19) but did not get engaged, instead choosing to date for several months until its split in May (20).

At the time, Randolph insisted they would remain “a part of each others (sic) lives.”

However, they fell out in July, and on Friday (11Sep20), Randolph requested a protective order against Underwood, citing Domestic Violence Prevention as the reason for seeking legal action, according to paperwork obtained by Us Weekly.

Further details have not been revealed, and representatives for the TV stars have yet to comment on the news.