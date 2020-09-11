Teyana Taylor’s Husband Sends Inappropriate Message To Lori Harvey!!

Remember when we told you guys that Lori Harvey upstaged EVERYONE at Teyana Taylor’s baby shower earlier this week. Well Teyana Taylor’s husband Iman Shumpert noticed.

has learned that Teyana’s husband is going viral, after posting some very intimate messages to his wife’s best friend, Lori Harvey.

Lori and Teyana have known each other for years – and are the best of friends. Many on Twitter are saying that it’s a bit bizarre for a woman’s husband to talk about how much he “loves” her best friend.

Teyana is married to NBA baller Iman Shumpert – who is known as much for his love of thots, as for his basketball skills. He’s rumored to have cheated on Teen multiple times during their marriage.

In one post he calls Lori a “beautiful soul” whom he “unconditionally loves. Of course, Twitter is having a field day with Iman’s post. They’re calling for Teyana to go upside his head with a frying pan.

Look:

Teyana his currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.