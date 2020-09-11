Tekashi 6ix9ine Considered Suicide In Prison

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine says he considered committing suicide when he was in jail after snitching on his co-defendants.

“The pressure is so strong. Mentally, I think people would have attempted suicide. At a point in jail, I thought about it. It’s so much stress, so much pressure, because you’re seeing yourself on the news every day — this, that and a third, when is this going to come to an end?” he said during the interview.

