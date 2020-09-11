Tekashi 6ix9ine: Blueface Is A Little Boy To Me!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine loves to fight with rappers to boost his streams, and in a recent interview, he dissed Blueface, calling him a “little boy.”

“First of all, Blueface does 12K,” he said. “This is like a little boy to me. Trippie’s album — we’re signed to the same label — they’re holding off his album because he doesn’t have a single and he sucks, like literally sucks. This kid sucks. What’s the last record Trippie put out?”

Blueface caught wind of Tekashi’s words and hopped online to respond.

“Dam he fell off,” he wrote on DJ Akademiks’ post. “Somebody on his team kiss him on his forehead for me, tell em it will be okay. just drop a few hot singles an they’ll forget about it. all this explaining he doing looks worse just don’t tell on me.”

6ix9ine was originally projected to sell 150,000, that number has been decreased by at least a third.