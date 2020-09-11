Tekashi 6ix9ine: Blueface Is A Little Boy To Me!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Tekashi 6ix9ine loves to fight with rappers to boost his streams, and in a recent interview, he dissed Blueface, calling him a “little boy.”

“First of all, Blueface does 12K,” he said. “This is like a little boy to me. Trippie’s album — we’re signed to the same label — they’re holding off his album because he doesn’t have a single and he sucks, like literally sucks. This kid sucks. What’s the last record Trippie put out?”

