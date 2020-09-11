Tamar Braxton Talks About Losing Her Mind Following Suicide Attempt

WENN

The ‘Braxton Family Value’ star discusses the extent of her stress and her struggles with paranoia in the first episode of her new reality television show.

Tamar Braxton opened up on her “paranoia” in the debut episode of her new reality TV show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!“.

The singer continues to recover following a suicide attempt in July (20), after which the “Love and War” star was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles hotel suite by her ex David Adefeso after she reportedly ingested a cocktail of prescription drugs and alcohol.

The “Braxton Family Values” star subsequently blamed the “toxic” reality TV industry for her mental health struggles and, in the opening moments of her new documentary series on WE tv, the 43-year-old revealed the extent of her stress.

“I lost everything. I lost my identity, I lost my home, my career. I lost everything that was positive in my life,” she shared. “I felt like everyone was against me. I had my family speaking out about things that wasn’t necessarily the whole truth.”

“I lost my mind. I didn’t want to leave my house. I was paranoid. I didn’t know who to trust. The only thing I had was my health and my strength and my kid.”

Following her suicide attempt, Tamar took to her social media pages to discuss the incident, calling out reality TV bosses and insisting she’d bee “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.”

She was later granted her wish to be released from her reality TV contract and no longer and no longer maintains a professional relationship with bosses at WE tv.