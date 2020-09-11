TAIMI Talks –The First Streaming in-app Event Featuring Top LGBTQ+ Celebrities, Athletes, and Models – Kicks Off on September 12th

Article content continued

Alyssa Edwards, the star of Dancing Queen on Netflix and one of the most-known drag queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will host a dance class for all TAIMI users to join the event.

Blair Imani, a writer, mental health advocate, and historian living at the intersections of Black, Queer, and Muslim identity, will reflect on personal experiences during TAIMI Talks.

TAIMI Talks are also going to highlight subject matters that are at times uncomfortable to discuss out in the open. Chris Mosier,a transgender rights advocate and triathlete who is the first known out trans athlete to join a U.S. National Olympic team will talk about making progress in terms of cultural perceptions as well as activating legislative change.

Adding some spice to TAIMI Talks is Ts Madison, a transgender woman of color who is an outspoken equal rights activist. Madison will be hosting an exclusive cooking lesson of her favorite recipes.

Jason Wimberly, a celebrity trainer, model and television personality is sure to give out a few tips on keeping both physical and mental health in check.

Supporting the message of loving yourself and living your life as your authentic self is Monique Heart, another familiar face from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

TAIMI FounderAlex Pasykov,who is an avid supporter and an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, believes TAIMI Talks are a reflection of the evolution TAIMI has undergone.

“TAIMI Talks are all about connecting people during these tremendously difficult times,”says Pasykov. “It only makes sense for us to launch these flagship series right after TAIMI’s Pride-focused activities. TAIMI Talks have been a dream of mine for a while now, and I am really excited to see this event unfold!”