Sydney Roosters, Knights to honour young league star Joel Dark after tragic death

The Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights will observe a minute’s silence before their clash on Saturday night in a mark of respect for young league player Joel Dark, the cousin of Roosters, NSW and Kangaroos captain Boyd Cordner who died on Friday.

The 19-year-old collapsed on the field while playing for Central Newcastle in a rugby league game last Sunday and had been in a critical condition in John Hunter Hospital all week.

Dark underwent emergency brain surgery after the head knock but his death was confirmed on Friday with all matches in the Newcastle Rugby League postponed this weekend.

Cordner left the Roosters’ biosecurity bubble at the start of the week to be by Dark’s bedside. It is unclear if he will play against Newcastle.

Boyd Cordner’s cousin Joel Dark (top left) lost his life after a nasty head knock left him in a critical condition during a rugby league match in Newcastle. (NRL photos)

Cordner described Dark as “one of the best blokes you will ever meet” on social media during the week.

When Cordner starred for the Kangaroos in the 2017 World Cup final, the youngster and other family members were there to support the star.

Dark represented Newcastle in the Harold Matthews Cup when he was 16 and club general manager of football Danny Buderus said the club was mourning the loss.

“We are a club with a heavy heart at the news of Joel’s passing,” the Knights legend said.

“The Dark family have many friends throughout our team and town, and we are standing alongside them today mourning this unimaginable loss.

“I know the family will get all the support they need from the tight-knit community of Old Bar in the days and weeks ahead, along with the entire game as we unite in this tragic loss.”