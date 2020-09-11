Supernatural Series Finale Final Filming Day

Alexa, play “Carry On My Wayward Son.”
It’s the end of an era — Supernatural has officially wrapped filming after 15 emotional, hilarious, and monumental seasons.
The series finale was originally supposed to air earlier this year, however the coronavirus pandemic caused production to shut down.
And just a few weeks ago, the cast and crew were able to get back to their set in Vancouver and finish filming the final two episodes.
Now, the cast finished filming yesterday after 15 years, and I just want to curl up in the backseat of the Impala and weep.
Here’s how the cast and crew celebrated the end of an era on social media:
Jensen Ackles posted this heartfelt Instagram before the final day began where he said, “‘Thank you’ doesn’t cover it”:
Jared Padalecki shared this selfie on his way to set and thanked everyone for the “incredible amount of love and support”:
Creator Eric Kripke reminisced about the first scene they ever filmed and how he was so grateful for this incredible ride:
Misha Collins thanked Supernatural for changing not only his life, but the world:
Jim Beaver, who beautifully played Bobby Singer, got emotional about saying goodbye to his “home for 15 years”:
Mark Sheppard, who brought Crowley to life, reflected on how so much of his life is “entwined in this show”:
Danneel Ackles shared these beautiful photos of Jensen and reiterated that even though Supernatural is ending, “the love that has been created within the story is eternal”:
Sera Gamble, who was an executive producer and writer for the series, sent love to the team as they started their final day:
Samantha Smith, who played Mary Winchester, said she will miss seeing the Supernatural cast and crew all in one place:
Richard Speight, who iconically brought Gabriel to life, shared these adorable photos of his son during his first episode in 2007 vs. today:
Rob Benedict, who played Chuck Shurley, tweeted about his love for the show and told the cast to enjoy the final ride:
Felicia Day, who brought Charlie Bradbury to life, sent her love to the cast from afar and thanked everyone for allowing her to join the family:
Ruth Connell, who iconically played Rowena MacLeod, wondered how Jared and Jensen were dealing with their final day filming:
Executive producer Jim Michaels wasn’t ready to hear these final words when filming wrapped:
Briana Buckmaster, who played Sheriff Donna Hanscum, posted an old behind the scenes pic:
Madison McLaughlin, who portrayed Krissy Chambers, thanked Jensen, Jared, and the fandom for welcoming her when she was just 15 years old:
Sebastian Roché, who played Balthazar, congratulated everyone on a monumental run and adventure:
And, he also has his fingers crossed for a reboot with Misha, Jared, and Jensen’s kids in 20 years:
Basically, I’m already crying over having to say goodbye to this show and I hope these last seven episodes “kick it in the ass.”
Supernatural returns with its final episodes on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on The CW.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.