Souths Alex Johnston’s re-signing will have a ‘big impact’ says Andrew Johns

Rugby league legend Andrew Johns says South Sydney’s re-signing of Alex Johnston will have a “big impact” on the club moving forward.

When it looked like the club would let the off-contract winger walk after conceding there were salary cap constraints, South Sydney this week tabled a two-year deal to Johnston to keep him at Redfern until the end of 2022.

The new contract will reportedly see Johnston pocket much less than what other rival clubs could’ve offered.

Johns said the club’s efforts to keep the try-scoring machine was “sensational” after Johnston had spoken openly about his desire to remain with the Rabbitohs.

Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs scores a try during the NRL Semi Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Manly Sea Eagles last year. (Getty)

“We interviewed Alex after the Dragons game and asked him after the game, he was devasted,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“He said: ‘I’m a local junior, I love this club, I supported this club, I won a grand final here. I just want to stay here’.

“Well done to Alex and Souths for fitting him into the cap.

“I hope fans understand the sacrifice Alex has made, copping less money.

“He’s a world-class finisher, if there’s half a chance, he scores a try.”

Expect Curtis Scott to return to his best: Immortal Behaviour – Round 18

The Newcastle great said the decision to keep Johnston will have a big impact on the playing group moving forward as they look to compete for a premiership.

“That will have a big impact,” he said.

“It will bring them together. I could imagine he’s a very popular player there.

“This is dynamite, such a good story.”

Alex Johnston (Getty)

When asked about South Sydney’s finals hopes, Johns conceded the fifth-placed Rabbitohs are where they should be on the NRL ladder.

He said if not for the injury to star fullback Latrell Mitchell, then the Rabbitohs would be in a better position to compete for the premiership this season.

“It’s around that sixth-fourth position. I don’t see them as an out and out genuine chance to win the title,” Johns added.

“I think the standouts are Penrith, Melbourne and the Roosters, and they’re a fair way ahead of the rest.

“If Latrell as playing, I’d give them a better chance of winning.

“I don’t think this year they can win it without Latrell.

“Moving forward, their recruiting and who they’re looking to get, I think they’re a genuine chance in the next year or two.”