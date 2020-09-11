Sources Say Arrests Not Been Made Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Because She’s Black!!

It’s been a couple of months since singer Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, and he is yet to be charged with her shooting.

A source spoke to Page Six, telling them that they think the reason he has not been charged with the shooting and that the case has moved forward is because of her race.

“This case is open and shut and I’m very concerned that we’re still lingering here,” a source told the publication. “It’s not being treated with the same level of resources and focus as if it was a white college student.”

The source adds that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has been given all of the evidence they need to move forward with the case, including witness statements, text messages, a 911 call, video, and medical records.

Medical records prove that Megan shot and those documents state the rapper suffered “gunshot wounds” on the night of the attack — and not broken glass.