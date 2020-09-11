Sonali Kulkarni shares her lockdown diary and it’s a must read

This year has been a weird year for everyone. The pandemic and consequenly the lockdown brought a halt to all our lives. It has affected us both at the personal and the professional evel. And yet the lockdown has taught us several lessons. Speaking to Times of India earlier, actress Sonali Kulkarni shared her lockdown diary with the daily, where she’s beautifully penned down what she felt was good and bad during these times.

Sonali Kulkarni who lives with her husband and daughter said, “I was trying to remain as positive as I could but there were patches of ups and down where I felt very hopeful and normal yet at times confused. I have been cooking, cleaning the house, helping my daughter with school projects. I spent quality time with her, my husband Nachiket and my mother-in-law in the lockdown.”

The actress further added that her entire family is cleanliness freaks and love cleaning their home. However the first few weeks in the lockdown were difficult. She stated, “The initial two weeks were a bit difficult, I coundn’t understand how to manage my day, when to cook, when to workout and clean; thank God, now things are sorted. I am doing everything myself with the help of my husband and we are counting our blessing that we are together, safe.”

Speaking about spending time with her husband, she revealed, “Nachiket and I used to meet when our day got over but in the lockdown, I could talk to him even while I was cooking in the kitchen. My mom-in-law brings a different kind of vibe in the house. She is 75 plus, but the stamina that she has, she is a lesson for us, her being itself is such a wonderful thing for my daughter Kaveri. My daughter taught us the fact that how much will we worry, at some point, we have to say Hakuna Matata and face the challenges and move on.”

Talking about her learning as an actor, she mentioned, “The lockdown taught me that as an actor, I could decide so little for myself, I am dependent on the writers, producers and directors and I am a little part of the filmmaking process and play. But similarly, actors can add so many things to society. An actor is totally dependant yet he or she can inspire others. We need to have faith. Work is an important dose of energy for all of us. Bit of fear is there on how will actors get work but I have learnt to be tolerant and have faith.”

Now that’s really a great observation and we love this actress for her frankness.