Skip Bayless tries to clarify remarks about Dak Prescott’s depression

Skip Bayless was heavily criticized on Thursday for some comments he made about Dak Prescott’s depression reveal, and the media personality has since tried to clarify the remarks.

During Friday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Bayless said he wanted to emphasize that what he said about Prescott pertained only to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s revelation that he suffered from depression related to the pandemic. Bayless also said he understands clinical depression is “very real” and said anyone suffering from it should seek help.